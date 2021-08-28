Valarie Ann Glover

She was a tireless worker never demanding more than she was giving. She led by example. Working long hours, her family teased her of being a work-a-holic, but she was more than that, she was a care-a-holic. Valarie perhaps cared too much for the people and projects that needed to be done and too little for herself. She sacrificed her body for the job at hand on many occasions, staying up long hours until the project was completed. She never complained; she just got the job done. No project was too large, and her creativity and organizational skills were unsurpassed. If she could not find what she wanted in a store, she would just make it herself. She was an accomplished painter and loved creating with her hands. She was a master gardener with a green thumb. She could grow anything. Her energy was boundless and envied by many. Always accompanied by her French Bulldog, Bruno, she could face any challenge. She introduced Bruno to many fearful patients to quiet their fears of dental surgery, and he did. She was the kind, courageous, caring, and forgiving. We will all miss her.