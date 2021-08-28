DALLAS, Tex.—Valarie Ann Glover, age 52, of Dallas, Texas, passed away in Casper, Wyoming on August 24, 2021. Valarie was born in Casper, Wyoming on November 19, 1968 to her mother, Ella Sandra Syrie.
Valarie was creative, passionate, and loving. She was the perfect friend, always kind with an encouraging word for everyone.
Her career as a dental assistant started right out of high school, and she continued progressing in her career as a Certified Dental Assistant until she became a Certified Dental Practice Office Administrator, culminating with running a prominent and successful periodontal practice in Dallas, Texas for the last ten years. Her family is very proud of her accomplishments.
She was a tireless worker never demanding more than she was giving. She led by example. Working long hours, her family teased her of being a work-a-holic, but she was more than that, she was a care-a-holic. Valarie perhaps cared too much for the people and projects that needed to be done and too little for herself. She sacrificed her body for the job at hand on many occasions, staying up long hours until the project was completed. She never complained; she just got the job done. No project was too large, and her creativity and organizational skills were unsurpassed. If she could not find what she wanted in a store, she would just make it herself. She was an accomplished painter and loved creating with her hands. She was a master gardener with a green thumb. She could grow anything. Her energy was boundless and envied by many. Always accompanied by her French Bulldog, Bruno, she could face any challenge. She introduced Bruno to many fearful patients to quiet their fears of dental surgery, and he did. She was the kind, courageous, caring, and forgiving. We will all miss her.
Valarie is survived by her husband, Mark; adoptive father, Tom; stepmother, JoLynn; stepfather, Leon; as well as her siblings: sister, Tamra (Eric) and her children Josh, Curtis, Krista, and Devin; sister, Trisha (Jedd) and their children Justin and Tasha; brother, Michael (Karma) and their children Aiyana, Harley, Omar, and Jerrick; sister, Jennifer (John) and her children Shawn, Trent, and Jan.
Valarie was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Sandra Syrie Weber on January 2, 2021 and sister, Jackie.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Newcomer Funeral Home.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Casper Humane Society.