Valerie Kay Bender

CASPER - Valerie Kay Bender, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away Tuesday morning January 7, 2020 at 2:40 AM, in the arms of her beloved husband David Bender, while recovering from emergency surgery in Parker, Colorado.

She was preceded by her grandparents, Oscar and Etta Payne, and Gerald and Juanita Berry; her father, Tom Berry; and two nephews, Gregory and Robert Reeves.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her husband, Dave Bender; children, Daniel Burtock, and Christopher and Andrew Bender; grandchildren, Aly, Amy, Ava, Abby, and Andy Burtock; mother, Mary Berry; three siblings, Rebecca Pachura, Carol Reeves, and Mark Berry; family friend, Melissa Reilly; and numerous other friends and family.

Valerie lived her life saving other people in need. As a traveling nurse, she placed the needs of others ahead of her own. Valerie always saw great value in every life she met, establishing two rehabilitation centers in Colorado and Nebraska. As a traveling nurse, Valerie provided life-saving services across Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Colorado, New Mexico, and California.

Valerie will be forever loved and forever missed.

Memorial Services to be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the Strong Tower Church, 730 East 21st Street.

To plant a tree in memory of Valerie Bender as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.