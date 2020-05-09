× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Vanessa Collins Worrell, age 63, of Casper, peacefully passed at home on May 5, 2020 surrounded by family.

Vanessa was born March 12, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Larrie and Genevieve (Dalieden) Collins.

She was employed by Natrona County School District as a Special Education Teacher for more than 25 years retiring in 2019.

She loved birds; traveling, writing, reading, music, the French horn and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Vanessa was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Colleen; and Little Grandma.

She is survived by her children, Lindsay Casey, LeeAnn Ostia, Holly Bailey, and Andrea Trager; her partner, Steve Chasson; nine grandchildren; and another granddaughter on the way.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to her grandchildren’s fund on her Facebook page or by emailing vanessasgrandkidsfund@gmail.com.

