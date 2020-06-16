Varnard L. "Red" Wintermote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Varnard L. Wintermote was born on January 2, 1935 in Casper, Wyoming to Lawrence Audra and Eugenia May Wintermote. He passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter and family on June 9, 2020.

He lived with his parents on their homestead outside Casper on Poison Spider Road near Rattlesnake Mountains. They moved to Ewing, Nebraska for a few years and then back to Sweetwater Station in Wyoming. His family later settled in Riverton, Wyoming.

Red graduated from Riverton High School and soon after joined the Air Force from 1955 to 1965 attaining rank of Staff Sgt. He served on the mid-air refueling crew during the Vietnam War. While in the Air Force he met and married Judith Redlich, after their fourth child was born they moved to Riverton, WY, where their fifth child was born. They later divorced.

After working and living in several places he met Donna George and they were married. They moved to Gas Hills with Donna’s three children.

Red worked as a diesel mechanic and eventually a maintenance supervisor. He retired and moved to Louisiana for a time but returned to be near family.