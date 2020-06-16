Varnard L. "Red" Wintermote

CASPER—Varnard L. Wintermote was born on January 2, 1935 in Casper, Wyoming to Lawrence Audra and Eugenia May Wintermote. He passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter and family on June 9, 2020.
He lived with his parents on their homestead outside Casper on Poison Spider Road near Rattlesnake Mountains. They moved to Ewing, Nebraska for a few years and then back to Sweetwater Station in Wyoming. His family later settled in Riverton, Wyoming.
Red graduated from Riverton High School and soon after joined the Air Force from 1955 to 1965 attaining rank of Staff Sgt. He served on the mid-air refueling crew during the Vietnam War. While in the Air Force he met and married Judith Redlich, after their fourth child was born they moved to Riverton, WY, where their fifth child was born. They later divorced.
After working and living in several places he met Donna George and they were married. They moved to Gas Hills with Donna’s three children.
Red worked as a diesel mechanic and eventually a maintenance supervisor. He retired and moved to Louisiana for a time but returned to be near family.
After Donna passed away in January 2012, he developed a benign brain tumor but it had to be removed due to the location. After he was released from the VA hospital in Denver, he lived with his son for a bit and his is remaining years were spent living with his daughter and family in Casper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Wintermote; and ex-wife, Judy Bovee.
Red is survived by his brother, Gene Wintermote; sister, Genie Miller; children, Vince Wintermote (Sue Vodopich), Kitty Bughman (Jim), Kelly Wintermote, Lisa Wintermote, Reed Wintermote (Kim); stepchildren, Al Wintermote (Lydia), Licia Stewart (Mark), and Kathy Campbell (Marty); and adopted daughter, Alicia Wintermote; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
At his request no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Frontier Home Health and Hospice, 907 North Poplar Street, Suite 277, Casper WY 82601 would be appreciated or to the donors charity of choice.
