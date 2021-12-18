Verla Rhodena Terpening

BEAULAH—Verla was born February 26, 1933 on the family ranch in Beulah, Wyoming to John and Edith (Thomas) Crago. Verla passed October 21, 2021 at the Central Wyoming Hospice from several life-threatening medical issues.

Verla was raised on a ranch one mile north of Beulah and went to a small country school, where there were 33 students and one teacher for all eight grades. She rode her horse to and from school every day, where she taught her horse (Toby) to open all the gates. Verla was very active in 4-H and was beautiful seamstress. Verla graduated high school from Spearfish, SD. She then enrolled for College at Black Hills State Teachers College, where she met Daren L. Terpening. They were married June 7, 1952 in Spearfish. They then moved to Casper, WY where they shared their lives together for 69 years.

Verla was active in the community with being a Cook for Meal on Wheels in the basement of Winter Memorial Presbyterian Church for several years. She and Daren continued delivering meals one day a week up until her death. Verla also worked as teacher’s aide for Kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School in North Casper. Verla being very artistic was instrumental in the design and making the Stain glass windows for Winter Memorial. She continued creating stain glass where she sold her pieces and gave the money to several local charitable organizations. She loved to bowl and was on a league for 37 years, where she traveled to several state and national tournaments. She loved her garden, crossword puzzles, sewing, camping and playing dominoes with family and friends. Although Verla had memory issues she never lost her sense of humor or competitiveness.

Verla is survived by her husband, Daren; four children, Dennis, Roger, Loren (Pam) of Casper and Vickie (Oliver) Harris of Aurora, CO; five grandchildren, Kylie (Abel) Stewart, Tricia Chavis, Chad (Melanie) Wock of Casper, Kendra(Christian) Koivumaa of Sweden and Emily (Tony) Cornelio of Fredrick CO; six great-grandchildren, Max, Colin, Delilah, Noah of Casper and Adori, Finn of Sweden.

Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Edith; three brothers, Leo, Robert, and Jack Crago; and one sister, Ellen (Crago) Mueller.

Celebration of Life is planned for 1:00 PM on December 22, 2021 at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, Casper WY.

Memorials may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice, Meals on Wheels, or Shepherd of the Hills.

