Verle R. Watkins

GLENROCK—Verle R. Watkins, 90, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glenrock. A celebration of life reception will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Bustard & Jacoby Reception Hall in Casper.

