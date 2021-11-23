GLENROCK—Verle R. Watkins, 90, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glenrock. A celebration of life reception will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Bustard & Jacoby Reception Hall in Casper.
Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home
GLENROCK—Verle R. Watkins, 90, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glenrock. A celebration of life reception will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Bustard & Jacoby Reception Hall in Casper.
Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.