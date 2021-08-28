CASPER—Verna Lee (Boyd) Valentine, 82, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on August 24, 2021 of natural causes. Verna was born in Indian Grave Gap, Virginia to Venia and Curtis Boyd on May 18, 1939. She graduated from Garden High School in Grundy, Virginia, in 1957, and moved to Arlington, Virginia, where she met and later married Dale Valentine in 1958. They eventually relocated to the family ranch in Glenrock, Wyoming in 1968, where they raised three children.

She was an accomplished businesswoman and a primary partner in the management of Valentine Construction for 23 years and later in her career with Casper businesses serving the local oil and gas industry.

Verna was an avid reader especially of local history, loved attending live theater, going to the movies with friends, and, of course, her Denver Broncos, however her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandsons.