GLENDO—Vernin Duane Steinhaus, 73, of Glendo, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming after a long and hard battle with multiple breathing conditions.
Vern was born on Sunday, July 20, 1947 in Devils Lake, North Dakota to Lester Franklin and Thelma Marie (Alstad) Steinhaus. He grew up with siblings in Crary, North Dakota on the family farm. He graduated high school in 1965. After graduation, he entered the United States Army in March 1966 and he served in Germany. He was honorably discharged in February 1968.
Shortly after his discharge, he met Monica Mae Jennum in Devils Lake, and they wed on August 30, 1968. They moved around due to work. He worked in the heating and air conditioning (HVAC) trade. When he retired in 2012 from Independent Sheet Metal, he had accomplished a lot. He held a HVAC WAM masters license. There wasn’t any part of the job he didn’t know how to do. Along with all his work projects, he built so many professional relationships that turned into friends. Vern was so well loved and respected by many people.
Vern and Monica had three children, Denise, Duane, and Darin. After all their travels for work, they settled in Glendo. He was an avid fisherman. He loved being out on the lake. He was also so talented with building things. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do, well computers he couldn’t do.
Both he and Monica built a beautiful baby bassinet for their first grandchild, Garrett. Garrett was grandpa’s “little buddy” and loved being together. They would work in the shop. Grandpa even created Garrett’s first “tool bucket.” Towards the end, grandpa couldn’t be outside but Garrett didn’t mind. They would color, put together puzzles, play games and watch their shows, especially Mountain Men, together. You would never find Vern without candy. His favorites are Hershey kisses and peppermint patties.
Vern is survived by his wife of 52 years, Monica of Glendo; daughter, Denise Steinhaus and her husband Mark Curtis of Casper, Wyoming; son, Duane Steinhaus of Glendo; son, Darin (Elizabeth) Steinhaus of Evansville, Wyoming; and grandchildren, Garrett and Ava Steinhaus. He’s also survived by his sisters, Phyllis Austin of West Fargo, North Dakota and Karin (Dennis) Triebel of Edna, Kansas; his brothers, Eugene Steinhaus and James (Marylou) Steinhaus both of Grand Forks, North Dakota. He also had several nieces and nephews.
He’s preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Orrin Steinhaus; and sisters, Caroline Steinhaus and Doris Himmerick.
Vern will be laid to rest at the Horseshoe Cemetery near Glendo in a private family funeral. There will be a Celebration of Life in July that will be opened to everyone.
The Steinhaus family request no flowers, and ask that you donate to Marge Cares Foundation in his honor. Marge Cares Foundation, P. O. Box 98, Glendo, Wyoming 82213.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.