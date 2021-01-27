GLENDO—Vernin Duane Steinhaus, 73, of Glendo, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming after a long and hard battle with multiple breathing conditions.

Vern was born on Sunday, July 20, 1947 in Devils Lake, North Dakota to Lester Franklin and Thelma Marie (Alstad) Steinhaus. He grew up with siblings in Crary, North Dakota on the family farm. He graduated high school in 1965. After graduation, he entered the United States Army in March 1966 and he served in Germany. He was honorably discharged in February 1968.

Shortly after his discharge, he met Monica Mae Jennum in Devils Lake, and they wed on August 30, 1968. They moved around due to work. He worked in the heating and air conditioning (HVAC) trade. When he retired in 2012 from Independent Sheet Metal, he had accomplished a lot. He held a HVAC WAM masters license. There wasn’t any part of the job he didn’t know how to do. Along with all his work projects, he built so many professional relationships that turned into friends. Vern was so well loved and respected by many people.