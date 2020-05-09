CASPER - Allen Wayne McVey, 65, was born on October 12, 1954 in Richmond, California. Allen passed away on May 6, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming with the love of his life, Cherryl, by his side along with his faithful pastor, Bruce Sell. Allen was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, a loving son to Joe and Joyce (Olds) McVey and brother to Nancy (McElwaine). He graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in 1972 and attended Diablo Valley College before enlisting in the United States Navy. He loved serving his country aboard the U.S.S. Piedmont. He married his sweetheart, Cherryl, on October 1, 1977. Their first child, Teri was born in 1978. The family then relocated to Casper, Wyoming where their son Paul was born in 1983. Allen created a meaningful life for himself and his family in Wyoming. Allen worked various jobs including: City of Casper Sanitation, nurse's aide at Shepherd of the Valley and Wyoming Medical Center, and Respite Care for Wyoming Senior Citizens Inc.. He put his heart and soul into everything he did. His coworkers and clients saw him continuously go above and beyond the call of duty because it “was part of the job.” A devout born-again Christian, Allen faithfully attended Calvary Baptist Church and later Liberty Baptist Church. He served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, bus driver, Awana leader, usher, and more. It gave him no greater joy than to faithfully bring his family to church and share the Word of God with those he loved.