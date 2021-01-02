Beecher Edmond Strube

In 1996, he received the JC Penney Award for Volunteerism. Also in that year, he was elected to the Natrona County Conservation Board, and was the Honorary Parade Marshal for the Casper Christmas Parade.

Ed had the vision for the Lee McCune Braille Trail, which opened in 1975 on Casper Mountain, after visiting a Braille Trail in Colorado. Ed encouraged the Casper Mountain Lions Club to adopt the Braille Trail as its main ongoing community project. For over 40 years, Lions Club members, field science students, and countless others worked on the Braille Trail. In 1986, Dana Van Burgh worked with county officials to have the road to the Braille Trail named “Strube Loop.” In 1997, Ed was honored with the Knights of the Blind Award presented by the Lions of Wyoming Foundation for outstanding work with the Braille Trail. Ed was humbled and honored to have such recognition again in 2017 when he was inducted into the Wyoming Lions Club Hall of Fame.