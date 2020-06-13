× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

C. Neal Bloomenrader, Jr.

CASPER—C. Neal Bloomenrader, Jr. (January 4, 1948 – June 10, 2020) Some of Neal’s favorite things in life were his family, his dogs, his country, and a nice piece of red velvet cake. He enjoyed ham radio and history documentaries, serving in the military and keeping his lawn looking pristine.

Clifford “Neal” Bloomenrader was born to Elaine (Hedgecock) and Cliff Bloomenrader in Rawlins, on January 4, 1948. He grew up in Jeffrey City, along with his sister, Phyllis, until starting high school in Rawlins. It was while he was attending University of Wyoming, studying Microbiology, that he met his wife Janice “Jan” Pokarney. They married on June 1, 1968.

After college graduation, Neal was drafted into service for the Air Force and served at Patrick AFB in Cocoa Beach, Florida and Brooks AFB in San Antonio, Texas. After leaving the Air Force, he worked at EH Walrath & Sons in Bridger and Edgar, Montana. He then joined the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, where he worked much of his life, eventually rising to the role of Program Supervisor until his retirement in 2013. He was a friend to all who worked around him.