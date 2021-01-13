CASPER—Proud to have served her country in the United States military, Cleta Fay Kawa died peacefully at age 34 following a long battle with MS, complex migraines, and PTSD incurred from her year-long deployment to Iraq. Even more proud of their four young children (Isaiah, Kristine, McKenzie and Emily), she and her husband, Mark, made their final home in Casper, Wyo. where she taught school part-time at Paradise Valley Christian School. She helped out everyone in need who came her way.

Born in Rawlins, Wyoming on August 15, 1986, and raised in Rawlins and Wamsutter, Cleta had a great time doing high school hi-jinx with her best friend, Adria, before she joined the National Guard in 2005. And it was there, while waiting in the immunization line before her second deployment to Iraq, that she met the man who (she declared to her friends) she would marry, Mark. She was right—a few months later they tied the knot in Brevard, North Carolina. Cleta got injured in training and was subsequently discharged. After Mark came back from Iraq, they and their young family returned to Wyoming, Casper this time, and more children ensued.