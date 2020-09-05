× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Elmer Carrier

CASPER - Donald Elmer Carrier passed away September 2, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center at the age of 95.

Don was born on November 19, 1924 to Floyd and Elsie Carrier in Casper.

He graduated from Natrona County High School. Don served in the U.S. Army during WW11 as a medic.

In 1946 he married Betty Lenora Leimback.

He is survived by three daughters; Donna Parkinson, Darlene Benham, and Diana Gray (Garnett); nephews and niece and numerous grandchildren.

Don worked at Amoco Refinery until he retired.

Don enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and being with family. He was a renowned fly fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Carrier; sister, Willa Benardis and her husband, Matt Benardis; In-laws, Harry and Melda Leimback; grandson, Troy Ogden; and nephew, Tom Leimback.

His service will be held at Bustards at 2:00 p.m. September 9, 2020.

Donations can be sent to the Elks Club or MS.