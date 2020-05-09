× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earnest N. Graham Jr.

CASPER - Earnest N. Graham Jr., 76, of Casper, passed away April 21, 2020.

He was also known as Ernie, June or Okey, born December 27, 1942 in Sentinel, Oklahoma to Earnest and Winona Graham Sr.

He graduated from Midwest City HS, Oklahoma in 1962 and entered the Airforce in 1966 where he served during the Vietnam War. He was stationed at Forbes Airforce base in Topeka, Kansas in 1964 where he met and fell in love with Jeannette Mergenmeier and they were married on May 29, 1965 in Seneca, Kansas. In 1968 they moved to Southern California where he worked his way up in the oil field, moving to Wyoming in 1978.

He worked for Poole, Giberson, Ideco, IRI, National, CAZA and R&R Rig. In his 40's he traveled internationally teaching other countries how to fix and run their own rigs. He traveled to every continent except for Antarctica. He embraced the culture and people he met along the way. As a rig mechanic and Shop Foreman, he was known as one of the best in his field and was highly respected.

He retired in 2012, but stayed busy, always working on some home project. He loved the outdoors, teaching his family to love it as well. From the lake to the mountain, he welcomed any chance he got to take an adventure.