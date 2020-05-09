Earnest N. Graham Jr.
CASPER - Earnest N. Graham Jr., 76, of Casper, passed away April 21, 2020.
He was also known as Ernie, June or Okey, born December 27, 1942 in Sentinel, Oklahoma to Earnest and Winona Graham Sr.
He graduated from Midwest City HS, Oklahoma in 1962 and entered the Airforce in 1966 where he served during the Vietnam War. He was stationed at Forbes Airforce base in Topeka, Kansas in 1964 where he met and fell in love with Jeannette Mergenmeier and they were married on May 29, 1965 in Seneca, Kansas. In 1968 they moved to Southern California where he worked his way up in the oil field, moving to Wyoming in 1978.
He worked for Poole, Giberson, Ideco, IRI, National, CAZA and R&R Rig. In his 40's he traveled internationally teaching other countries how to fix and run their own rigs. He traveled to every continent except for Antarctica. He embraced the culture and people he met along the way. As a rig mechanic and Shop Foreman, he was known as one of the best in his field and was highly respected.
He retired in 2012, but stayed busy, always working on some home project. He loved the outdoors, teaching his family to love it as well. From the lake to the mountain, he welcomed any chance he got to take an adventure.
He was ornery, stubborn and extremely kind; his family and friends were so important to him and he loved them dearly. He knew he was very blessed with a wife of 55 years, a beautiful home, and a big family.
His cancer was fast moving, but he was fortunate enough to live the life he wanted almost up to the end. He died in his home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannette; children, Paul (Lisa), David, Audrea of Casper and Earnest III (Ed) of Charlotte, North Carolina.; Grandchildren, Andrew, Christine, Katelyn, Cole of Casper and Evan of Charlotte, North Carolina; great-granddaughter, Julia of Casper; brother, James (Phyllis); and Sister Sheryl (Ronnie) of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Rick of Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice or the Veterans Administration.
Depending on Covid Restrictions, services are pending for Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Newcomers with reception to follow
