Elmer Conrad Hoke

Elmer wrote, “In my life I met one very special friend; a very dedicated and religious one, plus a pleasure to have in a life span. This is what I think is necessary in everyone’s life and the compassion to share time with. So with the blessings from my Lord, I wish you all a beautiful and full life as I have as my own.” He wrote on, “After retiring for 30 years and being in my 80’s plus being in good health, I still enjoy my connection with sports, fishing, and hunting. My times associating with my friends and relatives was very special. I delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and fully saw the problems of the elderly and confinement existing for most. My association with the staff and employees of Meals on Wheels was a part of my life I cherished. My many conversations with fellow volunteers in my daily association were special also.”