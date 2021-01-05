CASPER—Elmer Conrad Hoke was born in Casper on November 26, 1925. He died December 31, 2020. His parents were Conrad and Amelia (Greenwalt) Hoke. He was the youngest of seven children.
Elmer attended Natrona County High School and graduated in 1944 at mid-year. He joined the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was assigned to an aircraft carrier USS Essex for the duration of the war. He participated in ten major battles and invasions during his time in the south pacific. He received many medals. He returned to Casper after the war.
Elmer was employed at Texaco Inc. for 35 years. He retired in 1981.
Upon retiring he had the time to do all the things he really enjoyed. He traveled a great deal. He hunted elk, deer, and antelope. He did a lot of fishing, backpacking, and just enjoyed the great outdoors.
Elmer also enjoyed sports and attended the Casper College Thunderbird basketball games, also the Wyoming Cowboy football games. He went to many championship games and bowl games.
Elmer acquired property in Encampment, which was a great place for him to enjoy his life. He did a lot of work on improving the property and sometimes worked from morning until night!
Elmer was a lifelong member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. He loved his God, as well as his family and beloved USA.
Elmer wrote, “In my life I met one very special friend; a very dedicated and religious one, plus a pleasure to have in a life span. This is what I think is necessary in everyone’s life and the compassion to share time with. So with the blessings from my Lord, I wish you all a beautiful and full life as I have as my own.” He wrote on, “After retiring for 30 years and being in my 80’s plus being in good health, I still enjoy my connection with sports, fishing, and hunting. My times associating with my friends and relatives was very special. I delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and fully saw the problems of the elderly and confinement existing for most. My association with the staff and employees of Meals on Wheels was a part of my life I cherished. My many conversations with fellow volunteers in my daily association were special also.”
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers; and sisters. Anna Pearce, Emma Perkins, Adolph Hoke, Ruben Hoke, Harold Hoke and Helen Kinsella.
Elmer is survived by many family members; and wonderful friends.
Elmer was a kind and generous man. He had a very good sense of humor. He was always optimistic. He was always ready to help everyone.
We will all miss him and look forward to being reunited with him in Heaven.
He was loved!
Donations can be made to Meals on Wheels or OUr Saviours Lutheran Church.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Our Saviours Lutheran Church in Casper.
Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.