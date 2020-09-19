× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE—Gary Riedl, 87, of Cheyenne, passed away on September 15, 2020. Gary was born April 1, 1933 in Laramie. He graduated from University Prep H.S. and earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Engineering Geology from the University of Wyoming.

Gary was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force for a short time. He was an engineering geologist for the Wyoming Highway Department for 33 years, serving as the head of geology for five years.

Gary married Betty Good on August 28, 1955.

He is survived by his wife, Betty and their three children; Carrie (David) Chapman of Belle Plaine, MN, Ken (Debbie) Riedl of Cheyenne, and Nancy (Paul) Searcey of Casper. Gary is also survived by eight grandchildren, Matt (Alicia) and Ryan (Brittany) Chapman; Chris (Jessica), Bryan (Marge), Anthony, David and Kathy Riedl; and Nathan Searcey; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Adam Searcey; his parents and his brother, Richard.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. A private interment will be held at a later date.