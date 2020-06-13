DOUGLAS—Military services will be held for George Phillip Kopperud, 92, at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming.
Phillip passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home near Bill, Wyoming.
He was born Saturday, February 25, 1928 in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota the son of Peder A. and Paula B. (Lund) Kopperud. He and his brother, Bob, were raised on the family farm in Pelican Rapids, and he attended school at the local country school.
He served in the United States Army from June, 1946 to October, 1947. He was a member of the Honor Guard for General McArthur and the Embassy Swim Team.
Following his discharge from the Army he returned to Minnesota and spent time in Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. He has resided in the Douglas area since 1972. He worked for Rissler – McMurry Construction Company for several years. In his retirement years he enjoyed doing mechanic work, wood working, and taking care of his rural property.
He was a member of Gillette American Legion Post #42 in Gillette, Wyoming since 1974, which translates into 46 continuous years of membership.
Phillip is survived by his children; Connie (Lonnie) Jenkins of Springfield, Oregon and Peder (Tracey) Kopperud of Boise, Idaho; and grandchildren, Abigail Louise Jenkins, Alena Grace Kopperud, and Theodore James Kopperud.
He was preceded in death by his father, Peder, in 1977; mother, Paula, in 1965; son, James Andrew Tyler, on June 23, 2008; brother, Robert Peder “Bob” Kopperud, on October 30, 2013; and infant brother, Lawrence Kopperud.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
