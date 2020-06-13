× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS—Military services will be held for George Phillip Kopperud, 92, at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming.

Phillip passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home near Bill, Wyoming.

He was born Saturday, February 25, 1928 in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota the son of Peder A. and Paula B. (Lund) Kopperud. He and his brother, Bob, were raised on the family farm in Pelican Rapids, and he attended school at the local country school.

He served in the United States Army from June, 1946 to October, 1947. He was a member of the Honor Guard for General McArthur and the Embassy Swim Team.

Following his discharge from the Army he returned to Minnesota and spent time in Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. He has resided in the Douglas area since 1972. He worked for Rissler – McMurry Construction Company for several years. In his retirement years he enjoyed doing mechanic work, wood working, and taking care of his rural property.

He was a member of Gillette American Legion Post #42 in Gillette, Wyoming since 1974, which translates into 46 continuous years of membership.