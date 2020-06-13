Glenn Howard Woolson
CASPER—Glenn Howard Woolson, 79, of Casper Wyoming passed away on March 06, 2020 in his home. Glenn was born on February 16, 1941 to Donald and Gladys (Schultz) Woolson in Wilson, New York. Glenn served his country retiring from the Air Force after four tours in Vietnam and twenty plus years of service. He was a hard working loyal man who loved his family, friends and pets. Glenn was always an active person working for many years after his retirement from the Air Force. He loved working with his hands whether it be something mechanical or in his yard. Glenn had a heart for family and always made his family top priority.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley West Woolson; parents, Donald and Gladys Woolson; and his siblings, Jim Woolson, Carl Woolson, and Edna Rider.
Glenn is survived by his children: daughter, Jennifer (Nick) Fullerton and son, JR (Janie) Woolson; grandchildren, Ian Fullerton, Jacobie Fullerton, Rylie Woolson, Clara Fullerton, Sadie Woolson, Sydney Woolson, and Scarlet Woolson; great-granddaughter, Aleiona Woolson; siblings, Robert Woolson and Marjorie Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Newcomer Casper Chapel with full Air Force Military Honors. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Central Wyoming Hospice in Glenn’s name.
