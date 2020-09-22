× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Jack Homer Woodcock, 90, of Casper, passed away Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at his home.

Jack was born to Melvin and Gladys Woodcock on August 9, 1930 in Fort Laramie. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1948.

After his service in the NAVY, during the Korean War, he married Mary Joan Sportsman in 1953, and they lived together in Casper.

Jack was a machinist by trade at WOTCO until the late 80’s while raising his daughters.

In 2014, he married Beverly Geise spending his remaining years camping, dancing, and volunteering for his church.

Survived by his wife, Beverly and three daughters, Debra Kilburn (Gordon), Cari Hoffman, Shelly Jackson (Skip).

He was preceded in death by daughter, Tina Unangst. He also leaves to cherish his memory 13 grandchildren; and numerous stepchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Preceded in death by first wife, Mary Joan Woodcock (Sportsman); Daughter, Tina Unangst; Parents, Melvin & Gladys Woodcock; Sisters, Betty Rodgers, Dee Smith, Donna Chaney, Mary Margaret Woodcock; wives, Donna Hill-Woodcock and Louise Maddox Woodcock; and Granddaughter, Tierney Lehman.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 12 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mount Hope Lutheran Church with a reception to follow directly.