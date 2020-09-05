× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Henry Herold

CASPER - James Henry Herold, 93, of Casper, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.

Jim was born November 16, 1926 in Santa Monica, California to Dr. Henry L. Herold and Helen (Daughenbaugh). He attended school and college in Santa Monica and at the University of Washington.

Jim served his country and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army with the rank of Corporal.

Jim worked for the Bureau of Land Management as a forester for 36 years.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Verna (Brackin); his second wife of five years, Jean (Desmarais); Jim and Verna's children, Henry “Hank”, Brigid, Shannon and her husband Frank Brummund; and daughter-in-law, Esther Herold.

Jim is survived by his brother, Robert “Bob” Herold; Jim and Verna's children, James Patrick “JP”, daughter-in-law, Pam (widow of Hank), Twyla Christensen, Angela “Angie” and husband Pete Chimney, Brooks “Barry”, Rita Rae and husband Walter Nixon; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.