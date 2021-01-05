CASPER—John M. “Jack” Kelly passed away on December 29, 2020 in Casper. Jack was born in Iowa on June 5, 1926.

He and his family moved to Casper in 1955 as a District Executive for Boy Scouts of America. Jack had a long career in the Natrona County School District as a teacher and elementary principal.

After retirement he became active in politics and served on Casper City Council from 1985 -1996. He was Mayor of Casper in 1987.

Jack was a proud WWII Navy veteran who served in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre. He was a life member of the VFW, an honorary member of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, a 37+ year AA member, an avid golfer who played in all fifty states and a world traveler.

Cremation has taken place.

At his request, no services will be held. He asked that you take a friend to lunch.