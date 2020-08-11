CASPER—Judson Eugene “Gene” Bay, age 95, passed away August 6, 2020. He was born in Cheyenne November 17, 1924 to Judson E. and Esther Bay. He married Norma L. Duncan of Fort Laramie, on December 7, 1948 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and they celebrated 59 years of marriage when Norma passed away in 2008.
They had two sons, Dennis E. (Terry) Bay of Casper and Kevin M. (Anne) Bay of Plainfield, Illinois; one grandson, Jason (Jill) of Wellington, Colorado; and one great-granddaughter, Savannah.
He graduated from Fort Laramie High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943, proudly serving in the Pacific Theater during WW II with the 5th Marine Division. He became a Marine paratrooper but never had the chance to use his skills as most of the time was spent in the jungles of the Pacific islands. He ended his Marine tour as a Corporal after being wounded during the battle for Iwo Jima in 1945 and was then shipped back to the US, awarded a Purple Heart, and was honorably discharged. He was a proud Marine and made sure that all knew the lyrics to the US Marine’s Hymn.
Gene worked 40 years in the oil pipeline industry for Service Pipeline Company which became Amoco Pipeline Company. Gene retired in 1986.
After Gene and Norma retired, they spent many days at their family cabin and traveled in their RV with boat in tow fishing Wyoming lakes and gardening at their home in Casper. They were avid Wyoming Cowboy football and basketball fans and loved to travel to games both in Laramie and out of state tournament games until health issues forced them to retire their season tickets.
At Gene’s request, no services will be held. A private family service and scattering of his ashes at the family cabin will take place at a later time.
The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow Wind for their thoughtfulness and care during Gene’s stay at their facility in Casper.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial to the charity of your choice may be considered.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.NewcomerCasper.com.
