L.T. Perkins

CASPER—“Ty” Perkins passed away July 6, 2020 of complications due to Covid-19 at the age of 93. Raised on Fish Creek outside Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Veteran of the 188th Paratroop Regiment in the occupation forces of Japan after World War II.

He married Dorothy Anderson of New Plymouth, Idaho Nov 13, 1948 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Ty and Dorothy have four children, Larry, Mike, Drew and Nancy.

Ty, Dorothy and family moved to Worland and then Casper, Wyoming where he worked for Fidelity Finance and Security Bank and Trust of Casper. He changed careers to real estate sales.

He and Dorothy served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii.

Dorothy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and Ty was her patient companion during her long illness. They moved to Boise to be closer to family.

Ty worked in the Remax office in Meridian into his eighties. Ty was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, the Bishop’s Storehouse, and Boise Temple for many years.

He was a wonderful man and his family has been blessed by his devotion to Dorothy and his family. We will miss him.

A private interment will be held at Terrace Lawn Memorial Garden, Meridian, Idaho. To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com.

