PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Larry Alan Adams passed away on December 31, 2020, at 0045 at the age of 69, at Bryn Mawr Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. He was born in 1951, in the great western city of Casper, Wyoming, to Murrel “ Pete” Adams and Barbra Lee Adams. He was a 1970 Graduate of Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Springs Maryland.
After Graduation Larry enlisted in The United States Air force to begin his career in Aviation and Deployed to Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in the line of duty. Upon return from Vietnam where he received an Honorable discharge, Larry once again felt the call to Military Service where he enlisted in The United States Navy to continue the enthusiasm of patriotic servitude, which has been followed by children, Jean-Claude and Sean, and his oldest grandchild, Jean-Claude Xavier.
Larry worked in aviation for over 40 years for companies such as, McDonnell Douglas, New York Air, Continental Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines and finally with United Parcel Services Global Aircraft Maintenance Division. Throughout his career, he held numerous positions, as an individual contributor as well as a leader rising through the ranks holding technician, supervisory and senior management positions. His love for the aviation community was shown by his dedication to the industry and the lessons he taught to his team and his peers and encouraged his children to follow in his footsteps.
Larry lived a wonderful life full of love. He was always the biggest guy in the room (literally), with the biggest smile. He was loved by so many in his life. He never said no to assisting or helping a friend in need, or anyone for that matter. He was able to reach people in a way that made them a better person. His metaphoric analogies and ability to tell stories, made even the most complicated issues seem simple to digest, as well as being able to capture the minds of adults and children alike.
He was man who enjoyed the simplest of pleasures in life and will be remembered for his hugs, his laughter and his Smile. His angelic voice was one that once you heard it, all seemed to be ok when he sang to you. He touched so many in life and will continue to do so even in his passing with the legacy his has passed down to everyone, especially to his children and grandchildren. He was a combat veteran, a brother, a husband and a father.
He is survived by his siblings, Judy Russalisii, Scot Adams and Tim Adams as well as his wife, Sharon Adams. He is also survived by his children, Jean-Claude Adams, Daniel Adams, Sean Adams and his wife, Raquel Adams, Jerome Bushong and his wife Dayna Bushong and Stephanie Bushong; as well as his grandchildren, Jean-Claude Xavier Adams, Tiberious Octavious Adams, Sophia Charlotte Adams and Jerome Patrick Bushong III.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Staff of the Bryn Mawr ICU for the attention and dedication to the well-being of our beloved Larry.