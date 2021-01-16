Larry Alan Adams

Larry lived a wonderful life full of love. He was always the biggest guy in the room (literally), with the biggest smile. He was loved by so many in his life. He never said no to assisting or helping a friend in need, or anyone for that matter. He was able to reach people in a way that made them a better person. His metaphoric analogies and ability to tell stories, made even the most complicated issues seem simple to digest, as well as being able to capture the minds of adults and children alike.

He was man who enjoyed the simplest of pleasures in life and will be remembered for his hugs, his laughter and his Smile. His angelic voice was one that once you heard it, all seemed to be ok when he sang to you. He touched so many in life and will continue to do so even in his passing with the legacy his has passed down to everyone, especially to his children and grandchildren. He was a combat veteran, a brother, a husband and a father.

He is survived by his siblings, Judy Russalisii, Scot Adams and Tim Adams as well as his wife, Sharon Adams. He is also survived by his children, Jean-Claude Adams, Daniel Adams, Sean Adams and his wife, Raquel Adams, Jerome Bushong and his wife Dayna Bushong and Stephanie Bushong; as well as his grandchildren, Jean-Claude Xavier Adams, Tiberious Octavious Adams, Sophia Charlotte Adams and Jerome Patrick Bushong III.

The family would like to thank the Doctors and Staff of the Bryn Mawr ICU for the attention and dedication to the well-being of our beloved Larry.