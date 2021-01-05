CASPER—Linda Dianne (Reis) Hensley passed away on December 26, 2020 in Casper. There will be a private family burial in Graceland Cemetery, Oacoma, SD.

Linda was born on July 7, 1961 in Gregory, SD. She graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1979. Following graduation, Linda enlisted in the National Guards. Linda moved to Denver for a while, then back to Wyoming. While in Casper, she met Buddy Meade.

Grateful for sharing her life are, her many friends and relatives, especially her significant other, Buddy Meade and family.

Linda is survived by two daughters, Jennifer and Shannon; son, Luke; grandchildren, Cali, Layla and Cruze, Kash, Kody and Koen; two brothers, Brad (Carolyn) Reis and David (Brenda) Reis; many nieces; and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents; father and mother, Gordon and Peggy Reis; and brother, Randy Reis, all of Oacoma.