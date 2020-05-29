Robert Earl Keyser

CASPER—Robert, Bob to his family and friends, passed unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Bob was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. He attended grade school and junior high in Casper. Bob graduated from NCHS in 1945. After graduation he enlisted in the Army and fought in WWII and in the Korean War.
After the war, Bob came home to Casper to live and raise his family. In his earlier years, Bob was into car racing. He and his friends started the first figure 8 track in Casper. He also loved to fish, hunt, boat and ride his motorcycle. Later in life he took up building model airplanes and helicopters. Bob was also a member of the Eagles. Bob worked as a letter carrier at the Casper post office for 50 years before retiring.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Hope Keyser, Casper and Deb Keyser, Casper; grandchildren, Jason Blackley, Casper; Christina (John) Hettgar, Casper and Uhriaha (Tasha) Aguilar, Windsor, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Lucius, Athena, Akacia, Ashayla, and Xaiden; his brother, George L. (Judy) Keyser of Casper and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, brothers and great- granddaughter.
Jokers Prayer
Let me live oh Mighty Master
Such a life as man should know
Tasting triumph and disaster
Joy, but not too much of woe.
Let me run the gamut over
Let me fight and love and laugh,
And when I’m beneath the clover
Let this be my epitaph
Here lies one who took his chances
In a world of busy men
Battled luck and circumstances
Fought and fell, but fought again
Won sometimes but did no crowing
Lost sometimes but did not wail
Took his beating kept on going
Never let his courage fail.
He was fallible and human
Therefore loved and understood
Both his fellow man and women
Whether good or not so good
Kept his spirits undiminished
Never false to any friend
Played the game until it finished
Was a sportsman to the end.
Bob, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle friend, you will be so missed. You are loved so much.
Cremation has already taken place and memorial will be at a later date.
