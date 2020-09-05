Wayne Raymond Peterson

Wayne was born in Woodland, Maine, in his Aunt Addie Ketch's farmhouse on July 31, 1936. He lived on the family potato farm near New Sweden, Maine, where he started driving tractor at five years old. Later they moved to Caribou, Maine, in order for Wayne to attend Caribou High School. As a teenager he eventually worked part time for Birdseye processing French fries and peas. Wayne worked various jobs in the fields each fall when the schools closed for three weeks for potato harvests.

He was already a member of the National Guard upon his graduation from high school in 1954, and he joined the Army as a combat engineer and completed boot camp at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and Fort Leonardwood, Missouri. He was assigned to Headquarters Far East Command in Tokyo, Japan, from 1955 until 1957, where his military occupational specialty was psychological warfare. After his honorable discharge he worked for Boeing Aircraft at Loring Air Force Base in Maine until he enrolled in Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1958. He graduated with an Associate Degree in Electronic Engineering in 1960 and was employed by KCMO Television as a broadcast engineer. Upon moving to Rochester, New York, in 1960 he was hired by WROC Television as a broadcast engineer and part-time jazz disc jockey.