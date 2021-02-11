Vicki Joleen (Hammack) Devoe

In 1991 she began to date Leroy Devoe, whom she had known her entire life but became reacquainted with through a Bingo game at the VFW in Edgerton. He asked her to go to a dance, and the couple was together for the rest of Vicki's life. They were married in Casper in 2004. The couple moved from Midwest to Mills, Wyo., in 2016 after one of Leroy's many retirements finally took.

Vicki enjoyed embroidery, jigsaw puzzles, sewing, a good game of Yahtzee, and was an avid reader. She adored spending times with her children and grandchildren, and looked forward to every holiday and other occasions when her family would get together. She also loved Elvis Presley, the Food Network, classic TV shows, game shows, and especially loved Christmas, and was well-known for her large collection of nutcrackers.

Vicki died February 10, 2021, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper after three months of battling a variety of ailments. She was 71.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delores and Bill Hammack.