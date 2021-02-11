MILLS - Vicki Joleen (Hammack) Devoe was born August 7, 1949 in Alliance, Neb., to Delores and Michael Sonnenfelt.
When Delores and Michael split in 1950, Delores brought Vicki to Midwest, Wyo., via train. She did so to be near her parents, Mildred and Everett Johnson. Delores eventually married Willoughby “Bill” Hammack in Midwest, and Bill adopted Vicki and her sister, Trudi. The couple eventually had another daughter, Terri.
Vicki attended school in Midwest, graduating from Midwest High School in 1967.
After graduating, Vicki worked for Miracle Realty Co. in Casper, Wyo., doing secretarial work. She later went to work at the Edgerton (Wyo.) Café, at which time she met her future husband, Richard Ferguson. The two married in May 1969 and eventually had three children, James, JoAnn and Jason.
The two moved to Seattle, Wash., for one year after marrying, before moving back to Midwest in 1970. Vicki worked at the Hills Apartments at that time. In 1973 the couple moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where Vicki continued to work cleaning apartments.
Vicki divorced Richard in 1981 and took her three children back to Midwest to be near her family. She continued to work odd jobs until her retirement due to health reasons in 2000. It was at this time she suffered her first congestive heart failure, an ailment she would battle through twice.
In 1991 she began to date Leroy Devoe, whom she had known her entire life but became reacquainted with through a Bingo game at the VFW in Edgerton. He asked her to go to a dance, and the couple was together for the rest of Vicki's life. They were married in Casper in 2004. The couple moved from Midwest to Mills, Wyo., in 2016 after one of Leroy's many retirements finally took.
Vicki enjoyed embroidery, jigsaw puzzles, sewing, a good game of Yahtzee, and was an avid reader. She adored spending times with her children and grandchildren, and looked forward to every holiday and other occasions when her family would get together. She also loved Elvis Presley, the Food Network, classic TV shows, game shows, and especially loved Christmas, and was well-known for her large collection of nutcrackers.
Vicki died February 10, 2021, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper after three months of battling a variety of ailments. She was 71.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delores and Bill Hammack.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Leroy of Mills; sisters, Trudi Renner of Casper, and Terri Kemp of Mesa, Ariz.; her children, James “Jim” (Stephanie) Ferguson of Evansville, Wyo., JoAnn (Robert) Cain of Bar Nunn, Wyo., and Jason (Caylah Meek) Ferguson of Rapid City, S.D.; grandchildren , Meghan (Blake) Anderson of Glenrock, Wyo., Lance and Trenton Ferguson of Casper, Zoee Ferguson of Douglas, Wyo., BayLee Ferguson and KyLeigh (Logan) Drinkwalter of Casper and Logan Cain of Bar Nunn; great-grandchildren Laiklee and Isla Drinkwalter and Brylee, Braylinn and Tanner Anderson; and nieces and nephew, Kassi, Crystal, Darcy and Troy.
Per her request, no services will be held. A family get-together will be held at a later date.