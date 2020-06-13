× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Vickie Lea Weber, 64, passed away on June 4, 2020 with her family by her side in Houston, Texas. Her final days were spent surrounded by her children and grandchildren, whom she loved very much.

Vickie was born in Williston, North Dakota on June 28, 1955 to Agnes and LeRoy Lipp.

She attended Natrona County High School in Casper, and was a beloved member of the Troopers.

Vickie is survived by her loving children, Matthew Weber and his wife Rennae, and Stephanie Weber of Houston, Vinny, her beloved dog and many friends and family.

Burial will take place at Highland cemetery on June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. There, friends can join the family in memorializing the beloved mother, grandmother and friend.

