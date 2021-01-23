CASPER—Victor Leonard Edwards, age 69, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away January 15, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center. He was born August 9, 1951 in Aitkin, Minnesota to Grace and Garyl Edwards.

He was a tire technician for 33 years, finally retiring from Casper Tire in 2014.

Victor enjoyed hunting, fishing, and pulling pranks. During retirement he enjoyed gardening and “dooms-day prepping”. What he enjoyed most was his family, especially the babies.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Edwards; his children, Patrick Edwards, Amy Edwards, Amber-rose (Richard) Edwards-Oliver, Roy (Jasmine) Edwards, Ryan (Erica) Edwards, and Zachery Doane. He is also survived by three brothers, his six sisters, nine grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

A memorial service for Victor will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26th, at WORD Christian Fellowship Church, followed by a reception at the Moonlight, children are welcome.