Victoria Mai Yukino Kath

Over the years, Vicki lived in Arizona, Colorado, and Wyoming. Everywhere Vicki lived, she made lifelong friends. She was kind and caring, loving and generous, gregarious and fun-loving. Wherever Vicki was, there were good times to be had. She always made time to visit and share kind words and gestures. She loved her work, she loved her Friends, and she loved being outdoors. Vicki touched many people during her life. She loved it while she was living it, she always lived it the way she liked, and now she’s forever free. If anyone could figure out how to make the universe and this whole afterlife thing a party, it’d be Mom!