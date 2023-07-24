EVANSTON -- Victoria McMurtrey, age 66, passed away on July 16, 2023, at her residence in Evanston.

Victoria was born May 11, 1957, in Casper, WY to ElDore and Bonnie (Stoneking) Sayler. She graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in Casper in 1975. Victoria married Pete Medina on March 10, 1974; they were married 17 years until the time of Pete's death. On August 29, 1996, she married Mike McMurtrey.

Victoria had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed crocheting, especially making baby blankets for all babies she knew would be coming. She loved to go for scenic drives, reading, playing the slots and bingo and game nights with her family. She would cook or bake, making enough for the whole neighborhood and spent time visiting with family and friends. Her grandkids kept her busy, she loved following them around to their activities. Her greatest love was time spent with her family.

Victoria is preceded in death by her first husband, Pete Medina; parents, ElDore G., and Bonnie J. Sayler; brother, Joe Sayler; brother-in-law, Bobbie (Carolyn) Nelson and sisters-in-law, Terry Freedline, Kathy Schambers and Linda Viers.

She is survived by her spouse, Mike McMurtrey; her kids: Dorie (Russell) Cox, Johnny (Tracy) Medina, Jason (Christina) Medina, JR (Jenny) McMurtrey, and Bubba (Monica) McMurtrey; grandkids: Micah, Te'a, and Kiya Cox, Myia Medina, Estashia Basse and Dustin Coleman, Marci and Dean Rosethal, Tristan Segovia, James (Alyssa), Jacob and Jessie McMurtrey, and Shannon McMurtrey; great-grandkids: Everli Medina, Keaton Medina, Zaya Segovia; brother, ElDore D. (Kris) Sayler; sister, Lydia Sayler; brothers-in-law: Nile McMurtrey, Chuck Medina, Johnny Viers; sister-in-law, Betty Dodds and several nieces and nephews, she loved dearly.

Services for Victoria McMurtrey will be held at the Evanston Youth Club, 603 6th Street in Evanston, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 12:00 noon.

