Virgil Aubry Faunce

CASPER—Virgil Faunce passed away peacefully after living 89 vibrant years filled with antics, love, and knick-knacks.

Virgil was born in Oil Hill, Kansas, to Robert Earl and Flossie Faunce and grew up in Kansas with his nine siblings. He went on to proudly serve in the US Navy from 1947 to 1951.

Virgil met his main squeeze, Elaine Hensley, in 1959 and gained an instant family of six children. He and Elaine added one more to the tribe in 1962. As if his family wasn’t large enough, Virgil always kept an open door for the neighborhood kids or anyone in need of a caring environment. Virgil’s good nature and adventurous spirit caught the attention of his companion, Sybil, with whom he spent his last years.

He was loved and adored by everyone lucky enough to cross his path. His knack for entertaining, vast knowledge, and storytelling abilities kept the attention of young and old.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}