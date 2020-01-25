Virgil Aubry Faunce

CASPER—Virgil Faunce passed away peacefully after living 89 vibrant years filled with antics, love, and knick-knacks.
Virgil was born in Oil Hill, Kansas, to Robert Earl and Flossie Faunce and grew up in Kansas with his nine siblings. He went on to proudly serve in the US Navy from 1947 to 1951.
Virgil met his main squeeze, Elaine Hensley, in 1959 and gained an instant family of six children. He and Elaine added one more to the tribe in 1962. As if his family wasn’t large enough, Virgil always kept an open door for the neighborhood kids or anyone in need of a caring environment. Virgil’s good nature and adventurous spirit caught the attention of his companion, Sybil, with whom he spent his last years.
He was loved and adored by everyone lucky enough to cross his path. His knack for entertaining, vast knowledge, and storytelling abilities kept the attention of young and old.
Never afraid of a hard day’s work, Virgil spent many years as a laborer, mostly at the Glenrock Power Plant. He played as hard as he worked and spent much of his free time riding ATVs, fishing, hunting, bicycling, gardening, metal detecting, dancing, and generally making most seem lazy by comparison. Virgil’s many talents included drawing, woodworking, and sporting sleeveless plaid shirts. His legacy is an unmatched wit that he retained until the very end.
In remembrance of Virgil, take time to enjoy the outdoors, make someone laugh, have a Busch, or take a spin around the dance floor.
Virgil will be sorely missed and is survived by his children, Don Hensley (Linda), Jay Hensley (Treva), Jim Hensley (Ruth), Rosie Eddy (Bruce), and Ken Faunce (Karen); daughter-in-law, Charlene Hensley; siblings, Carrie, Rose, and Bill; companion, Sybil Keeler; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins; and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl and Flossie Faunce; the love of his life, Elaine Hensley; sons, Bill and Dick Hensley; siblings, Earline, Otis, Bob, Floyd, Luther, and Alexander.
The funeral service will take place at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Veterans Cemetery Chapel, and a celebration of life will immediately follow at the VFW, 1800 Bryan Stock Trail. A viewing will be held at Bustard’s Funeral Home from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.