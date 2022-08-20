Virginia Darleen Wood, 85, died at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana August 15, 2022.

She was born November 27, 1936 in Devils Lake, North Dakota to Loretta Satran and Alfred C. Rickabaugh.

She graduated High School from South Kitsap High School in Port Orchard, Washington and attended secretarial school in Seattle Washington before marrying her husband, Jack. Married October 5, 1957 to John (Jack) Peter Wood in Bremerton, Washington moved together to Casper, Wyoming in 1959. Jack and Virginia later moved to Basin, Wyoming in 1980 and have lived in Basin since that time.

Virginia was primarily a homemaker although she had worked in the Forest Service and other various jobs throughout her lifetime. She was active in the Catholic Church and American Legion Auxiliary. She had many hobbies, taking care and cooking for her family was her favorite. She also loved canning, gardening, painting, knitting, and crocheting. Virginia enjoyed puzzles, crosswords, board games and bingo. When she was young she played the accordion in her family’s country and western band along with her father and uncles. She enjoyed drives in the Big Horns and seeing the elk. Her passion was her family and she loved her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren and sharing in their accomplishments.

Virginia is survived by her husband, John Peter Wood; daughter, Deborah Lynn Orso (husband) James Stephen Orso of Casper, Wyoming; grandchildren: Stephanie Lynn Dudgeon (husband) Josh Dudgeon; great-grandchildren: Jessica and David; grandchildren: Cassie Marie Cole; great-grandchildren: Hunter and Carlie. Her son, Dale Frank Wood of Casper, Wyoming; grandchildren: Kayla Christine Wood and Kelsey Marie Wood; Dennis Edward Wood (wife) Zully J. Wood of Spring Texas; grandchildren: Sally Ann Wood, Michael John Wood, Zhara Darleen Wood; son, David John Wood (Deceased); grandchildren: Michelle Rene Brown (husband) Conner Brown of Gillette Wyoming; Amanda Marie Trapp (husband) Andrew Trapp of Gillette, Wyoming; great-grandchildren: Marley and Malaki; Kylie Dean Wood.

Virginia is preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Spanier (Satran) of Belfair, Washington; her father, Alfred C. Rickabaugh of Belfair, Washington; stepfather, Robert Spanier of Belfair, Washington; brother, Donald Spanier of Gresham, Oregon and youngest son, David John Wood of Gillette, Wyoming.

Services to be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greybull, Wyoming at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 22, 2022. Father Clark will be presiding over the services and Atwood Family Funeral Directors will be handling all the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donation to the retired priest funds would be greatly appreciated.