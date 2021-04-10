CASPER- Virginia Mary Brunelli, born in Barre, Vermont on July 31, 1929, died peacefully at home on March 24, 2021. During the last few months her children reaped many blessings as they joined their father in loving and comforting their Mom.
The rosary and funeral at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church were private and were attended by Joseph, her husband, seven living children and nine of her grandchildren and their spouses, and five great-grandchildren.
She was the perfect companion in all ways to her husband Joseph (who, born on St. Joseph’s Day, was the answer to her prayers to St. Joseph to choose a suitable spouse). Joe and Virginia often drove cross country to visit children, and friends and relatives in Vermont, and toured internationally on several Elderhostel trips. Virginia was strongly humanitarian and devoted to her Catholic faith throughout her life. As a mother, she was an amazing role model and teacher of values and faith.
Virginia’s adventurous spirit led her west to Colorado State College of Education for her master’s degree. While teaching high school business and English in Weldona she met her future spouse. After teaching in Snyder and Brush, Colorado, the Brunellis moved to Shoshoni and then Casper in 1959. Virginia was a member of Mother Cabrini Circle at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, served as President of the Altar and Rosary Society, and worked several years as an administrative assistant at both our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and Christ United Methodist Church.
Among Virginia’s favorite childhood memories were thumbing a ride on the running board of a logging truck along Vermont Route 114, and opening a Christmas card from a horse (whose driver delivered ice to her house). She and Joe always strongly supported their children’s enthusiasm for music, art, gymnastics, and dance. Virginia always enjoyed playing Scrabble, reading biographies and books on faith, staying current with world and national news, and swinging outside on the patio with Joe.
To my wife, Virginia: For 66 years I have walked with you, across the plains and New England too. And when our time on earth is through, you will have my hand in Heaven too. With Love, Joseph
Virginia was preceded in death by her son, Paul.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph; and her children, Stephanie Brunelli, Joseph Brunelli (wife, Meg Gallagher), Jennifer Saunders (husband, Carl), Julianne Owens, Cindy Dye (husband, Randy), Hanna Costel (husband, Ron), and Cecily Brunelli (husband, Chris Propst). Virginia and Joe have 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be given to Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 South Wilson St., Casper, WY 82601 or Saint Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School, 1145 W. 20th St., Casper, WY 82604.