CASPER- Virginia Mary Brunelli, born in Barre, Vermont on July 31, 1929, died peacefully at home on March 24, 2021. During the last few months her children reaped many blessings as they joined their father in loving and comforting their Mom.

The rosary and funeral at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church were private and were attended by Joseph, her husband, seven living children and nine of her grandchildren and their spouses, and five great-grandchildren.

She was the perfect companion in all ways to her husband Joseph (who, born on St. Joseph’s Day, was the answer to her prayers to St. Joseph to choose a suitable spouse). Joe and Virginia often drove cross country to visit children, and friends and relatives in Vermont, and toured internationally on several Elderhostel trips. Virginia was strongly humanitarian and devoted to her Catholic faith throughout her life. As a mother, she was an amazing role model and teacher of values and faith.