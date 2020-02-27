CASPER—Vivian Hegna passed away on February 21, 2020 after a 12 year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on February 1, 1936 in Big Springs, TX, and grew up in Oklahoma. She graduated from Seminole High School in 1954 and attended the University of Oklahoma before she moved with her parents to Casper in 1957.

Vivian met Earl Hegna at Superior Oil, and they were married on November 9, 1957 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. They had four daughters, the four C’s: Carol, Cindy, Cathy and Caren.

She was active in Service League, Geo-Wives, The Nicolaysen Art Museum and Garden clubs. She enjoyed gardening, gourmet cooking, travel and entertaining friends. Vivian’s beautiful flower and tree filled back yard on Garden Creek was featured in several garden walks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, and her parents, Sam and Ada Crain.

She is survived by four daughters: Carol Milton of Florence, AZ, Cindy Carpenter, Cathy Pope (Jason), Caren Hegna (Jim Doherty), all of Casper. She also has five grandchildren: David Carpenter and Justin Kelly of Casper, Jennifer Carpenter Anderson of Cheyenne, Sydney Milton Lundy of Davis, CA, Sam Milton of Boulder, CO, and five great-grandchildren.