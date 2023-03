CASPER — Vosa Kay Lester, 53, passed away February 25, 2023. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, March 2, 2023 at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, March 3, 2023 at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.