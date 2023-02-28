CASPER—Vosa Kay Lester, age 53, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Feb. 25, 2023 at Central Wyoming Hospice after a battle with cancer. Vosa was born January 11, 1970 in Laramie, Wyoming to Albert “Arkie” Wright and Lillian (Delinger) Wright. Vosa attended schools in Casper, Wyoming and graduated from Natrona County Highschool and Casper College. She met and married Clint Lester on July 10, 1999 in Rapid City, South Dakota. She had numerous jobs in management. Vosa loved shopping and doing arts and crafts. Vosa enjoyed hanging with her many friends and going to lunch and coffee with them.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Clint, mother, Lillian Wright, brother, Richard Wright, sister-in-law, Carrie, two nieces, Ellie and Maddie Wright, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Vosa is preceded in death by her father, Albert “Arkie” Wright.

Memorials in her name may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with interment to follow at Highland Cemetery. Following services, a reception will be held at Bustard and Jacoby Reception Center.