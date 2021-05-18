BAROIL - W.H. Smith (known by all as “H”) age 88, passed away May 14, 2021 at Casper Mountain Rehabilitation Center in Casper, Wyoming.

H was born July 3, 1932 in Lubbock, Texas to Elbert and Ada Smith. At the age of 12 his family moved to Bairoil, Wyoming where he lived for the next 76 years. H graduated from Rawlins High School with the class of 1950. He then went to work for Sinclair Pipeline in Bairoil.

On August 12, 1951 he married the love of his life, Jackie Michael. They were married just six weeks shy of their 60th anniversary when Jackie passed away in 2011. H and Jackie had one daughter, Debra Irene. H continued working in the Bairoil oilfield for Sinclair, Atlantic Richfield, Pasco and retiring from Amoco.

H and Jackie enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, and going to the cabin with all the family. They especially enjoyed their fishing trips and cruises to Alaska.

H is survived by his daughter, Debbi and son-in-law, Jess Bartlett; grandsons, Travis Bartlett and Brad (Gwynn) Bartlett; great-grandson, Carston Bartlett; great-granddaughters, Aspyn Bartlett, Jackie Bartlett, and JaeLa Bartlett; sister-in-law, Sharon Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews; plus his special friends.