W.J. “Jack” Nicholas

Jack served his country proudly during World War II. When the war ended, he was stationed in Kansas and studied pre-veterinary medicine at the University of Kansas. After serving in the Army, his adventures continued. He studied at Casper College and the University of Colorado in Boulder. He also built houses in Casper with his brothers and cowboyed. The time he cherished the most was working for the O’Neil family on their ranch outside of Big Piney. One of the Big Piney stories he often recounted was when a horse died in the winter. Jack and another ranch hand dug a grave in the frozen ground. The grave turned out to be a bit too shallow and the horse’s legs emerged from the snow. Being ever resourceful, they just sawed off the legs! Jack got his due while taming a bronc. The bronc trampled him and broke his shoulder and ribs. Beat up, Jack headed south to Albuquerque to recover in a warmer climate. He decided to go to the University of New Mexico while he recuperated. It was there his life changed forever.