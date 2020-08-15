× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Wade Allen Ravert, age 57, a life-long resident of Casper, passed away in Chula Vista, California on August 5, 2020.

He was born in Casper to Dean and Dolores Ravert. Wade graduated from Natrona County High School in 1981 where he played football and was on the wrestling team. His education then continued at Casper College, and he then transferred to the University of Wyoming.

After receiving his degree, he settled in at Dave Johnson Power Plant. He started working in the coal yard, and worked his way up to the Director of Operations. After 28 years of doing a job he loved, surrounded by coworkers who became some of his dearest friends, esophageal cancer forced his retirement in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Garrett; daughter, Shellbie (Chance); stepchildren, Brianna, TJ (Eli), Christopher (Jessi), and Jeremiah (Shanae); seven beautiful grandchildren that he adored; parents, Dean and Dolores; and sister, Cheryl.

Preceding him in death were his brother, Mike (Kelly); and stepson, Mathew.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at College Heights Baptist Church, 600 West 21st Street in Casper.