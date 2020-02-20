MOLINO, Fla.—Walter Allen Crabtree, 73, was born on December 24, 1946 in Barrineau Park and passed away in his home on January 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by parents, Catherine Dagen Crabtree and Ollie Jennings Crabtree; brothers, Ollie Don Crabtree, Thomas Matthew Crabtree and Louis Jennings Crabtree.

He is survived by his brothers, Huey Taylor Crabtree, Henry Clay Crabtree, and Monte Garey Crabtree; two daughters, Donna Marie Crabtree, and Karen Crabtree Edwards; sons, John Crabtree and Ollie Crabtree; grandsons, Danny Crabtree, Wesley Crabtree, Dalton Crabtree, and Connor Crabtree; granddaughters, Zuriel Crabtree, Kennedy Crabtree Edwards, Taylor Storm Edwards, Annika Crabtree, Jessica Crabtree, and Linda Underwood; and great-grandchildren, Emily Crabtree, Seth Crabtree, Jamie Goforth, Bella Goforth, Julian Underwood, and Christian Underwood.

Walter had a heart of gold, with his smile and laughter that would light up the world. He was a hardworking man that worked in the oil industry over 40 years and also a co-owner of Casper Equipment Rentals in Casper, Wyoming.

Walter was an avid golfer and classic car collector since he was a young man. He always encouraged people and loved everyone in his life. I will miss you, Dad, and you will always be my best friend.