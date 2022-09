Walter Louis Baird Jr., age 88, of Mills, Wyoming passed away on July 30, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyoming due to a long illness.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Freden Park in Mills, Wyoming. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.