Warren and Ruby Mead
Warren and Ruby Mead

CASPER—Warren Mead passed away May 22, 2010. Ruby Mead passed away October 10, 2020. They were married 68 years.

Warren and Ruby are survived by their son, Larry (Beth); granddaughters, Karey Santistevan (Greg) and Lorey Murdock (Steve); grandson, Ethan Mead; and five great-grandchildren.

A combined memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Oregon Trails Veterans Cemetery with Pastor Steve Gunderson officiating. A cookout celebrating their lives will be held at the Mead cabin on Casper Mountain following the service. Signs will be posted.

