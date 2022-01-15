DOUGLAS - Wayne Hilden Curtis, 85, of Douglas, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas. He was born in Flushing, New York on June 13, 1936 to Stanton C. and Mildred Thompson Curtis.

Wayne attended the Breck Academy in St. Paul, MN and graduated from Beresford High School in Beresford, S.D. Wayne met his wife, LaDell in Lennox, S.D. They had been married for 65 years at the time of her October 25, 2020 death. Throughout their marriage wherever Wayne's work took them they easily met many lifelong friends. They were truly "people lovers" and took every opportunity to get to know, love and cherish their friends. Reminiscing over the years about their friendships brought many happy memories and of their life together.

Wayne was a participant of the Beresford High School Rodeo Team and attended the National High School Rodeo in Texas his senior year. He joined the Rodeo Cowboy Assn. when he was 16 years old and rode saddle broncs and bulls until the age of 21. He was an avid rodeo fan. He enjoyed attending the National PRCA rodeo in Las Vegas many times and watching rodeo on TV.

Wayne began his lifelong construction career as a laborer and retired in 1995 as a highway construction supervisor. His work took him and his family to the states of Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, New Mexico and Arizona. His occupation included concrete work, building subdivision infrastructure, roads and bridges. Throughout his career he constructed a golf course, RV parks, erected steel buildings and a 400-man prison.

Retirement gave Wayne and LaDell a chance to be closer to their daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Camping trips, vacations to Disney Land and Disney World were favorite times for the family and the grandchildren. Watching sport activities, celebrating birthdays, attending recitals, fishing and boating, helping at brandings, dockings and other ranching activities were special times spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wayne is survived by daughters, Sabrina Smith (Fred), Kay Moore (Andy) and Nancy Crane (Steve) all of Douglas. He is, also, survived by ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Viola Boulthouse; and many special to his heart nephews and nieces; along with his many dear friends.

His parents; brother, Stanton Curtis; daughter, Carla; and great-grandson, Gabe, preceded him in death.

As requested, no services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be sent to Boys and Girls Club of Douglas Endowment Fund, 802 Riverbend Dr., Douglas, WY 82633.