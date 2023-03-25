CASPER — Wayne Kenneth “Chino” Sanchez, 62 years old, was born on January 6, 1961 in Rawlins, Wyoming and passed away March 8, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming.

He is survived by his sisters: Connie Palato, Gloria Fetzer, Kelly Drummond and Valerie Potter; brothers: Victor “Chip” Lansing and Joseph “Joe” Lansing; aunt Jeannie (Jim) Yurkiewicz; uncles: Sam Jaure and John Larson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is loved very much and will sadly be missed.