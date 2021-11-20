CASPER—Wayne “Larry” Brauchie died Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming. He was born January 14, 1931 in Sheridan Wyoming. He was a loving husband married to Daney Taylor Mitchell for 67 happy years. He served during the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army.

He was the ultimate father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always put his family first, never missed an activity, family event or opportunity to support his kids and grandkids. Overcame health issues over the past several years due to his love for life and to spend as much time as possible with his family. Always maintained a positive attitude, great sense of humor and loved a good joke or prank. Was an extremely selfless, generous man who cared more about the wellbeing and successes of his loved ones than his own. He found ultimate joy and happiness through his family.