After a short battle with cancer, Wesley M Brummett passed on 08/24/2023. He will be missed by his extensive family and many friends. Wes was born 12/10/1937 to Wesley B and Alice Dora (Gallyer) Brummett in Myton, Utah. He attended school in Roosevelt, graduating from Union High in 1956. While in school he was active in FFA and Utah Boys State. After graduation, he worked at various ranching jobs for a few years. Everything changed when his good friend, Alvin Baker convinced him to go on a date with his little sister, Grace Ann. After a whirlwind courtship of 6 months, Wes and Grace Ann were married in Salt Lake City on 06/07/1958. Their first daughter was born May of 1959 in Vernal, Utah while they were living and working on the Nutter ranch in Duchesne County, Utah. After their son was born in Vernal Utah in January of1961, Wes and Grace Ann decided to pursue different work to support their growing family. Wes decided to start a career in the welding line of work. He did many different jobs including the underground missile silos of Montana, western Nebraska and the Cheyenne, Wyoming areas.

They eventually decided to settle in the Casper area where they welcomed two more daughters.

With his wife Grace Ann by his side, he started his own business, Salt Creek Welding with one welding truck and eventually grew it to be large, multi-state venture.

Wes never met a person that he couldn't say hello to and then start an extended conversation with. Everyone would end up laughing because Wes would always be laughing while telling his joke or tale. He had many stories to tell from roping an outhouse while on horseback in his teenage years and dragging it down main street to meeting Al Davis from the Oakland Raiders when he was in business and refusing to do a job for him (politely of course).

He believed and taught his children many things including honesty, hard work and that your word or promise had to be kept. He insisted that all of his children knew how to change a tire and the oil in a car. He also taught them many handy-man type things to do around the home. Even though he worked long hours he enjoyed fishing every chance that he could and hunting in the fall with frequent family camping trips.

He had an adventurous spirit and took his wife to Europe for their 50th wedding anniversary. They rode a train to the east coast, cruise to England then flew to Florida then home. They later went to Haiti to see a couple they met on the cruise.

Wes eventually sold his business to his son Wes and son-in-law Kevin and started semi-retirement. They started traveling the country in their motor home until finding a winter home in Overton, Nevada and becoming "snow birds". He had many friends and fishing "buddies" in Overton that he cherished.

He is survived by his children, Margaret (Troy) Reynolds, Wes R (Robin),Brummett, Carolyn Hackworth, and Brenda (Kevin) Flynn. Eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He also leaves many friends across the country.Wes and Grace Ann were married for 60 years when she passed in 2018. He was also pre-deceased by his parents, his brothers Alvin, Milton, Vern, Norman and his sister Dolly (Velma). He also lost one grandson Wesley Owen Brummett and one great-grandson Phillip Brummett.

A celebration of life will take place at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bar Nunn Baptist Church.