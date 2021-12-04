CASPER—Wilbert Leonhart Salzer passed peacefully at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions Center at the age of 89, with family by his side on Wednesday November 24, 2021.

Wilbert was born on the family farm in Herreid, South Dakota on October 4, 1932, the second of four children.

He served in the United States Army as a Sentry Dog Trainer and Handler and was honorably discharged in 1955. In March of that year, he married Norma A. Kaul, his wife of 57 years who predeceased him in 2012.

Wilbert worked for B. J. Oil Field Services, Jersey Dairy, Amcon/Crown Distributing, CATC, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and the Casper Event Center. For the last sixty years, he was also a well-known Amway Distributor.

Wilbert was a long-time member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, and later a member at Highland Park Community Church where he served as an usher.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Barden, Wanda Salzer-Berke (Neal), Susan Green (Vern), and Lana Bogart. His four grandchildren are Blayne and Chandler Bogart and Jordyn and Aeryka Green. Wilbert is also survived by three nieces and his best friend, Jan Reister.

The Celebration of Wilbert’s life will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 710 East Second Street, Casper, WY on Thursday, December 9th at 1pm followed by burial at Memorial Gardens. An informal reception will be held afterwards at the family home.

