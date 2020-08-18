DOUGLAS - Wilbur George Steeley, 93, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Douglas. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Douglas Park Cemetery with Pastor Darren Pflughoeft of the Zion Lutheran Church in Douglas officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and the Wyoming Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors. Family and friends may call from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Gorman Funeral Home. Mr. Steeley served in the U. S. Army.